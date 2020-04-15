Benue, Taraba govts adopt measures to end Tivs/Jukun crisis

The governments of Benue and Taraba states have been urged to be more holistic in their approach to enforcing law and order that would ensure lasting peace in the two states. This is part of measures to expedite processes leading to the return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The governments of the two states have also been tasked to implement all the resolutions of meetings previously reached as steps to end the lingering crisis between the Tivs and Jukun ethnic nationalities.

The governors of the two states were directed to deploy security forces that would ensure intensive patrols and surveillance at the border communities of the two states.

These are some of the issues in the communique issued at the end of the one-day joint peace and security meeting between the two states on the Jukun/Tiv crisis held in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu approves relocation of pipeline fire victims to IDP camp

The communique which was signed by Haruna Manu, Benson Abounu and Emmanuel Akabe, the Deputy Governors of Taraba, Benue and Nassarawa States respectively, expressed worry over the continued crisis between the Jukun and Tiv people living along the border communities, and hoped that, with the Nasarawa meeting, peace would return to the two states.

“The Federal Government should ensure the demarcation of the boundary of the two states and to facilitate the implementation of all the resolutions jointly arrived at by the two state governments to permanently resolve the crisis.

“The two states should take deliberate steps to implement all the resolutions which were reached at previous meetings as a step towards ending the crisis”, the communiqué said.

It said further that the state governments should ensure massive deployment of security forces for intensive patrol and surveillance of the affected communities to checkmate the excesses of criminals and enforce law and order to allow the displaced persons to return to their homes.

They resolved that, for any meaningful development to take place, “there should be cessation of hostilities from all parties to pave way for return of displaced persons,” and appealed for palliative measures for the IDPs to cushion their plights.

It however advised governors of the two states to meet with traditional rulers in the frontline communities and sensitize them on the need to live in peace, advising that this should be done through the use of mass media.

“In order to ensure the return of the displaced people to their homes, the two governors are encouraged to meet as a matter of urgency within one month, and this arrangement should be facilitated by the governor of Nassarawa State.

They also advised that, with the raining season approaching, all the displaced persons in Taraba State should be allowed to return to their homes as soon as possible under the supervision of security personnel

It called on the two state governments to identify and apprehend militia groups suspected to be residing in their domain and hand them over to security agencies for necessary action.