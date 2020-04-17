Akwa Ibom extends lockdown for one week

The Akwa Ibom State Government has announced the extension of the lockdown currently being observed by an additional one week, in contrast to earlier reports that the extension was for two weeks.

Emmanuel Ekumen, secretary to the state government gave the clarification in Uyo, the state capital in an interaction with reporters saying that in addition, people would be allowed the freedom to stock their food supplies on Friday and Saturday beginning 6 am to 1 pm each day.

“The lockdown will be responsibly and carefully lifted on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 April 2020 from 6 am to 1 pm of each day to enable people re-stock foodstuffs and any prescribed medications,” he said.

He said the lockdown would be enforced after 1 pm on Friday and Saturday 18 April 2020.

Before this statement, the commissioner for justice and attorney-general had stated during the inauguration of special courts to try offenders of the restriction of movement order that the initial order signed by the governor has 30th April at its expiry date.

According to him, the law can only be reviewed for a possible extension that was necessary after 30th April.

He explained that impounded tricycles, motorbikes, cars, and trucks are to N7,000, N20,000 and N50,000 respectively upon being found guilty with seven days of community service in addition to the fine.