Agbakoba prays for repose of Kyari’s soul

Olisa Agbakoba, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and a former civil society leader, has expressed shock over the demise of Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a release personally signed by him, a copy of which was sent to BusinessDay, Agbakoba commiserated with President Buhari and the immediate family members of the departed chief if staff.

He also prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

“I pray for the repose of the soul of my friend Abba Kyari who was a consummate gentleman,” he said.

According to Agbakoba, “Although we may have seen things differently, he was nothing but a humble, meek man and may God grant him eternal rest.”