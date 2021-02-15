Naira loses 1.24% at Investors’ market as dollar shortage worsens

Nigeria’s currency depreciated significantly by 1.24 percent to N409.67k per dollar on Monday from N404.67k on Friday at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window. The naira weakness followed strong demand as dollar scarcity worsened. The foreign exchange daily market turnover declined significantly by 242.07 percent to $28.21 million on Monday compared with $96.50 million…

