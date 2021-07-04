FX spot, derivatives cause market turnover to decline 5.02%
The total foreign exchange turnover one the Spot, Forwards and Futures markets for the week ended July 2, 2021, dropped by 5.02 percent ($40.58 million) to $767.44 million, from $808.02 million reported for the week ended June 25, 202, according to a report by the FMDQ.
In the Investors’ & Exporters’ (I&E) FX market, the total value of transactions for the week ended July 2, 2021, was $588.54 million, representing a decrease of 4.11 percent ($25.24 million) from the value of transactions executed in the week-ended June 25, 2021 ($613.78 million).