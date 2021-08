Nigeria’s foreign exchange market recorded 6.64 percent drop in liquidity as the monthly market turnover declined to $2.81 billion at the end of July 2021 compared with $3.01 billion in the preceding month of June 2021. The decline in the market turnover was as a result of the level of transaction carried out by investors…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login