Foreign exchange charges by Nigeria’s Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) hit a year high of $37.76 million in December 2020 compared with $1.65 million in December 2019, latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) show. The increase in the bank charges seemed surprising as the net foreign exchange flow through the Nigerian economy fell…

