SEPLAT shows its resilience in FY 2020 despite challenging year

...to pay total dividend of $0.10 per share for year 2020 ...ANOH first gas flowing to customers expected before end of H1 2022

Seplat
Seplat had to revalue downwards its oil and gas assets by $114.4million to reflect the lower crude oil prices of 2020

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (Seplat), a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange on Monday March 1 announced its audited results for the financial year ended 31 December 2020. Operational highlights Working-interest production within guidance at 51,183 boepd, despite demand fall and OPEC+ quotas;…

