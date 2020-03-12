Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
Nigerian stocks down 2.13% in early trading as sell-off worsens

Flour Mills and Nigerian Breweries shed 10 percent as at 11:13 am while banking stocks like Zenith, GTB, UBA, Access  Bank and First Bank were all down.

Only Caverton and Stanbic have gained with the former up 10 percent.

Analysts say there is no telling when the market, struck by an outbreak of the COVID-19(coronavirus)  and its impact on oil price and the economy, would bottom-out although many agree prices are now at attractive lows.

So far Year-to-Date loss has widened to -14.06 per cent.

 

