Thor Explorations, a Nigeria-focused gold miner, on Tuesday, June 22, listed its shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Alternative Investment Market (AIM) with an expected market capitalisation of around £127 million. The Segilola Gold Project is considered Nigeria’s most advanced gold project with a total probable reserve of 517,800 ounces of gold, grading at…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login