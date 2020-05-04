Naira appreciates by N15 after partial relaxation of lockdown

Nigeria’s currency on Monday strengthened against the dollar by N15 at the black market after the partial easing of lockdown by the Federal Government.

The dollar was trading at N435 on Monday as against N450 traded on Thursday before the public holiday declared by the Federal Government on Friday.

The foreign exchange market opened on Monday with an indicative rate of N385.33k at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window. This indicates that Naira is losing 0.09 percent or N0.33k compared with N385 opened on Thursday last week.