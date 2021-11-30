MTN pegs price of share sale to retail investors at N169

MTN’s public offer of about 575 million shares in its Nigerian business to retail investors will be priced at N169 per share, the company disclosed Tuesday.

The offer price is at a discount compared to the current market price of N190 per share.

The offer will open at 8:00 am on 1 December and close at 5:00 pm on 14 December 2021. The minimum that an investor can buy is 20 shares.

Read also: MTN to give investors 1 share for every 20 bought

BusinessDay had exclusively reported that the offer includes an incentive in the form of 1 free share for every 20 shares bought subject to a maximum of 250 free shares per investor.

The incentive is open to retail investors who buy and hold the shares for a minimum of 12 months.

Details later…