Market maintains positive position on Dangote Cement, GTBank, MTNN strength

Nigeria’s stock market recorded another positive trading session on Tuesday June 2 as investors raised bets in value stocks like Dangote Cement Plc, GTBank Plc and MTNN Plc.

Cummulatively, investors gained about N48billion while the benchmark performance indicator – the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All Share Index (ASI) increased by further by 0.27 percent.

This week alone, the market has advanced by 0.46 percent. The market’s year-to-date (YtD) negative returns stands at -5.43 percent.

The NSEASI increased to 25,383.43 points, while stocks value increased to N13.24trillion.

…to be updated