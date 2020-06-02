BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Market maintains positive position on Dangote Cement, GTBank, MTNN strength

...gains N48billion

by
Nigeria's stock market
Nigeria stock market

Nigeria’s stock market recorded another positive trading session on Tuesday June 2 as investors raised bets in value stocks like Dangote Cement Plc, GTBank Plc and MTNN Plc.

Cummulatively, investors gained about N48billion while the benchmark performance indicator – the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All Share Index (ASI) increased by further by 0.27 percent.

This week alone, the market has advanced by 0.46 percent. The market’s year-to-date (YtD) negative returns stands at -5.43 percent.

The NSEASI increased to 25,383.43 points, while stocks value increased to N13.24trillion.

…to be updated

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

UPDC lists N15.9bn Rights Issue on NSE

FX turnover declines by 79.97% at I&E window

Nigeria’s equities market opens new month on a…

1 of 1,168