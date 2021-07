The financial market is a very integral part of any nation’s economy and for Nigeria, it is no different. With an expected market capitalization of $26.5 trillion by 2022, the financial markets constitute a significant percentage of the global Gross Domestic Product. However, given the colossal size of the global financial markets and the national…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login