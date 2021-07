On a wall under the flyover bridge at Masha roundabout, a popular junction at Surulere Lagos is a message scribbled in white paint, ‘Bitcoin Exchange’. The writer has left a number for anyone interested to call. Anyone who calls the number could be talking to either a legitimate trader or a potential scammer. There are…

