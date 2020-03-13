Double-digit growth in revenue validates investment in 4G

For the year ended December 2019 MTN Nigeria’s revenue increased by 12.62 percent to N1.16 trillion from N1.04 trillion the previous year.

A breakdown of the sales shows active data was up 6.5 million or 34.75 percent to 25.20 million as against 18.40 million the previous year while data revenue was up 42.40 percent in the period under review; data contributed 18.80 percent to service revenue,

Total operating expenses increased by 4.41 percent to N408.50 billion as at December 2019, which is lower than the January inflation rate of 12.13 percent.

The reduction in expenses means the company is making progress in its cost progress initiatives and reduction in non-recurring.

A breakdown of cost structure shows direct network operating cost fell by 20.78 percent to N242.01 billion in December 2019 from N305.52 billion the previous year.

MTN Nigeria controls its costs efficiently and run its operations effectively as operating profit spiked by 48.54 percent to N290.29 billion in the period under review from N266.11 billion the previous year.

Profit before tax increased by 31.06 percent to N202.11 billion in December 2019 from N145.68 billion the previous year while net income was up 38.73 percrnt to N201.11 billion as against N145.68 billion the previous year.