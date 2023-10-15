How Future Xtreme addresses housing needs of Nigerians

As of 2023, Nigeria is faced with a substantial housing deficit estimated at 28 million units. This signifies a significant demand for approximately 28 million housing units to meet the population’s needs. To address this shortfall, an estimated total of N21 trillion is deemed necessary for the construction of the required housing units.

Ogege Oghenefego Emmanuel, managing director and CEO of Future Xtreme, is solving the pressing issues of land ownership and the housing deficit in Lagos State through affordable investment properties for individuals and corporate organisations.

Real estate in Nigeria has long grappled with challenges like land authenticity, allocation, and the need for affordable yet modern housing solutions.

Future Xtreme has risen to these challenges by offering properties with clear and verifiable titles in sought-after neighborhoods.

According to the entrepreneur, “We are addressing the critical issues of landownership and the housing deficit by providing genuine and affordable investment properties to both individuals and corporate organisations in and around the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.”

To combat the housing deficit, Emmanuel said Orion Beachcity, the firm’s latest development, will introduce more than 500 residential apartments and a twin tower with 25 floors.

He explained that beyond just housing, Orion Beachcity is “a modern smart city, harnessing cutting-edge technology to enhance the living experience of its residents.”

He added that, “Our commitment goes beyond providing quality properties. We strive to bring development to the various neighborhoods where our properties are located. This extends to creating valuable job opportunities for youths and locals within each community, ensuring that the indigenous people of the area can enjoy the benefits of our presence.”

The company actively engages in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, operating annually to give back to the communities in which it operates.