Obasanjo, Abiodun, Amosun mourn as Ogun Muslims head, Orunsolu, dies at 98

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, ex-Governor Ibikunle Amosun and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State have mourned the death of Chief Imam of Egbaland and President of League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun state, Liadi Orunsolu, who died at 98 years early hours of Tuesday.

Although, the former President Obasanjo didn’t make any categorical statement on the passing away of the Chief Imam when he visited the Orunsolus at Igbein area of Abeokuta, the state capital, Amosun and Abiodun however stepped up as the former and incumbent governors, respectively, saying the death of Alhaji Orunsolu was painful to the people of Egbaland and Ogun state in general for losing a respected religious leader and a renowned Islamic scholar.

While Governor Abiodun described Orunsolu’s death as a great loss to the state, having spent his days praying and teaching values and precepts of the Quran, ex-Governor Amosun the Chief Imam was an erudite Islamic scholar who was well versed in Islamic Religious Knowledge, adding that he was a symbol of unity who rallied the Ummah in Egbaland as one indivisible entity during his lifetime.

Amosun said, “Alhaji Orunsolu maintained effective leadership as the Chief Imam of Egbaland and President of League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State, whilst also provided wise counsel to the entire Rabittah in the entire Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States”.

But, Governor Abiodun added: “Baba Orunsolu lived a pious, worthy and highly commendable life that would be remembered by posterity. I urge all Muslims in the state to immortalise him by living the virtues of love, peace, and good neighbourliness he lived and propagated.”