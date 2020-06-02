IGP vows to bring killers of UNIBEN undergraduate to book

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Abubakar, has assured that those who gang-raped and killed 22-year-old 100 Level student of Microbiology of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Vera Uwaila Omosuwa inside Redeemed Christian Church of God in Benin city, Edo state about three days ago, will not go unpunished.

The IGP made this vow following the public outcry of the sad incident, even as he called for calm. According to a statement issued on Monday June 1 by the Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba (DCP), the IGP has ordered deliberate and concerted efforts by the Nigeria Police High Command to unravel the circumstances surrounding the brutal attack and unfortunate death of Omosuwa on 28th and 30th May, 2020 respectively.

In this regard the IGP has also deployed additional investigation aids and forensic support to Edo State Police Command to complement and expedite actions in the ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident.

The IGP, while condemning the attack, commiserated with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased. He called for calm and assured that the Force will surely bring the perpetrators of the callous act to book in the shortest possible time.

According to friends of the deceased, her attackers smashed her head with a fire extinguisher leaving her unconscious around the Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City, the state capital. Although Vera was rushed to the intensive care unit of a hospital, she couldn’t make it as she died from the injuries she sustained during the dastardly attack.

Tributes have continued to pour in from friends and those who knew her closely during her lifetime as they demand for the perpetrators to be brought to justice in the shortest possible time.