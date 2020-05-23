Eid-I-Fitri: Cleric admonishes Muslims to pray for end of COVID-19 in Nigeria

As Muslim across the globe prepare to celebrate this year’s Eid-l-fitir without Eid prayer, an Ilorin based Islamic scholar, Abdulganiy Akewukowo Alalubosa has admonished faithfuls to use the occasion to pray for the end of COVID-19 in Nigeria and the world in general.

However, he urged them to obey all guidelines issues by governments and health officials to prevent further spread of the ravaging COVID-19.

The Cleric, who gave the admonition at the weekend while speaking on a radio programme in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, said it was imperative for Muslims to obey their leaders as instructed by Almighty Allah and Prophet Muhammad, Peace Be Upon Him.

Alalubosa explained that due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, there won’t be Eid prayer in order to observe the physical distancing order and to stay clear of crowded area.

While telling Muslims to observe the two rakkah prayers in their various homes, the cleric explained that as far as Islam was concerned, every place is good for Muslims to pray in as much as they are clean and pure.