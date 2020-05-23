Eid-el-fitri: Sanwo-Olu calls for moderate  celebrations 

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged for moderate celebrations as the Muslims mark end of the month-long Ramadan fasting and prayers.

Sanwo-Olu, in his Eid-el-fitri message released on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, congratulated the Muslims in Lagos and urged them to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence.

He said the occasion of Eid-el-fitri was very significant to Muslims across the world as it marks the end of one-month abstinence from worldly pleasures with fasting and prayers, observed in accordance with the Islamic injunctions.

“Today, I join millions of people around the world, to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and in Nigeria happy Eid-el-fitri.”

“For the Muslims, today’s celebration is very unique. It is a feast to mark the end of a month-long spiritual renewal following thirty days of fasting and other religious acts.”

“Ramadan was a period that you denied yourselves the worldly pleasures, turned to your creator for total cleansing and upheld other religious values.”

“Such values as the reaffirmation of your duty to serve one another, helping the poor and the vulnerable in the society, offering gratitude, showing compassion and generosity among other good deeds that guide your faith,” he said.

The governor reminded them of the need to reflect on the new reality caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, saying it has altered the way we live, work and celebrate.

He said: “Traditionally, the end of Ramadan is marked with fanfare, where thousands of worshippers head to various designated praying grounds in their localities for special Eid prayer, followed by festive gatherings, visits to families and friends, gift exchanges, feasts among friends, neighbours and relations.”

“However, these activities, which are a reflection of joy and happiness of the season cannot hold this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

He said: “Let us reflect on the last two to three months of our lives as individuals, as a state and as a nation. We should also remember our health care workers, and thousands of COVID-19 patients who would have loved to be at home to celebrate with us at this moment.”