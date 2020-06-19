15-year-old girl gang-raped in Ebonyi

A 15-year old girl, Mmesoma Nwoye, was at the weekend gang-raped by two suspects at Nkelegu Ishieke , Ebonyi local government area of Ebonyi State.

The two suspects, Chidiogu Okonkwo, 15, and Chidubem Onwe, 14, allegedly defiled the victim in her father’s house when he left her at home for his daily business in Ishieke market.

It was alleged that when the father returned from the market and observed what happened to his daughter, he reported to the Ishieke Police division and the girl was taken to hospital for medical examination.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ebonyi, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the report and said that the suspects had been arrested and had confessed to the crime.

“On June 16th, 2020, at about 1:15pm one Fidelis Nwoye of Nkelegu in Ishieke community, in the company of her daughter, Nmesoma Nwoye 15yrs, came to the station and reported that at about 12pm June 14, one Chidiogu Okonkwo, 15yrs and one Chidubem Onwe, 14yrs, all of the same address went to his house while he was at his shop at Ishieke and tore his daughter’s cloth and raped her.

“So Police in Ishieke quickly swung into action and arrested the suspects and all of them confessed to the crime.

“I know that the only thing that can make children of that age do that kind of a thing is cultism and drugs.

Though they are minors, we have where we keep minors and they will be charged to court as soon as we are done with the doctor’s report,” she said.