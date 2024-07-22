Wole Soyinka at 90: Corporate bodies support stage performance of The Noble Warrior

As Nigerians and lovers of literature across the world celebrate Wole Soyinka, a professor and Nobel Laureate, who turned 90 years on July 13th, more events are still holding in celebration of Soyinka.

Celebrations of quintessential global literary giant Prof. Wole Soyinka received more boost with corporate brands providing support as contributing partners

One of the events is the special theatre production of The Noble Warrior – Eni Ogun, which is being sponsored by many corporate organisations.

The stage play, written by Aiye-ko-ooto, directed by Oriade Adefila and produced by Cash Onadele, is being performed in collaboration with Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) in honour of Professor Oluwole Soyinka to commemorate his landmark 90th birthday.

In a statement released ahead of the premiere in Abeokuta, Toye Arulogun, executive producer of the play, disclosed that corporate entities that have joined the list of partners span across banking, telecommunications, financial services, food and agro-allied production.

“Adubiifa Network Co. is pleased to announce the contributing partnership of FCMB, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Alternative Bank, Airtel, FMDQ and CINQTEOS Limited towards the special theatre production of The Noble Warrior as part of the lineup of events to mark the 90th birthday celebration of Prof. Wole Soyinka,” he noted.

Speaking further, he noted that corporate Nigeria’s response to the dramatic tribute to Professor Soyinka affirmed his towering stature as a national icon and pride of our cultural heritage worthy of celebration.

“It further confirms corporate Nigeria’s identification of arts and culture as a veritable platform for brand promotions and a vehicle for driving corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“This is a huge encouragement to drama and theatre practitioners and the larger Nigerian creative economy. It is reassuring that corporate Nigeria recognises the value of dramatic arts and culture as evidenced by the support of this production, which is a tribute to Kongi at 90,” he noted.

The Noble Warrior – Eni Ogun, premiered in Abeokuta on July 15, 2024 at the Hubert Ogunde Hall of the June 12 Cultural Centre, and other performances at the MUSON Centre Lagos on Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21, 2024.

Endorsed by the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), the production showcases the protagonist’s brand persona likened to Wole Soyinka, highlighting similar personality traits as a fighter and the humane warrior in his 90-year sojourn on earth.

It would be recalled that earlier, First Bank announced its support to the stage play as a demonstration of its commitment to sustaining the creative arts.