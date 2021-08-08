Purple Plutonian plans collaborations with Wizkid, others

Talented singer, Onyembi Mbuli Mitchel better known as Purple Plutonian, has indicated he would love to collaborate with Grammy award-winning artiste, Wizkid.

The ‘Sege’ crooner who is signed to Sounds From Pluto, a record label owned by Gift Bernard Essien and Daniel Obidiah, said, “I will love to collaborate with a lot of them. But off the top of my head, I would love to work with Wizkid, Adekunle Gols, Sarz, Runtown, Omah Lay, to mention but a few. I really like what they are doing musically right now and I feel like I can make something amazing with them”.

Read also: Collaborations key to succeeding in Nigeria’s music industry – Don VS

Shedding light about a few things his fans need to know about him, the suave entertainer averred: “Not much to tell, I was a spoiled kid who got wise the hard way. I got wise experiencing it all along the way. For my secondary school education, I have the expected SSCE. I am currently an undergraduate of the University of Lagos”.

As a versatile artist, the University of Lagos undergraduate said he does not have a favourite genre of music, adding that he has a large music taste.

“I don’t have any favourite genre of music. I listen to trap music, to classical music to funk. I also listen to afro and heavy metal with the same amount of enjoyment. I have a large music taste”.

Going down memory lane, the fashionable youngster said music has always been something he has always wanted to do.

”Music has always been something I have always wanted to do. I always enjoyed doing it, but always felt like it would only be a pastime, glad I’m able to do it professionally now”.

On what inspired his highly acclaimed EP, ‘Echoes of Pluto’, Purple Plutonian said: “A lot of things inspired it, the life I have lived, the one I want to live inspired it. It is just a celebration of music and all the talented people I’m surrounded by”.