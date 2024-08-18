Meet 44 yrs old, Owen Omogiafo, holds $4 m stake in Transcorp power

At 44, Owen Diana Omogiafo stands as the first woman to serve as President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, a position she assumed at the age of 39 a role in which she has not only driven significant financial growth but also made a lasting impact on the Nigerian corporate landscape.

With a $4 million stake in Transcorp Power Plc, Omogiafo has become a prominent figure in the Nigerian business community, influencing various sectors and setting a benchmark for leadership.

“From a very early age, I was made to believe that I can” she told BusinessDay

“It is an honour to be part of something so great. Everyone did everything in togetherness and that made us all multitalented.” she further stated.

Under Omogiafo’s leadership, Transcorp Group has seen substantial financial success. In the first half of 2024, the company’s revenue surged by 114% year-over-year, reaching $110 million.

This growth is largely attributed to the strong performance of the group’s energy unit, a key driver behind the impressive financial results. Transcorp Group has become the 18th most valuable listed company on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), with a market capitalization of $283 million and total assets of $390 million as of June 30, 2024.

One of Omogiafo’s notable achievements is the spin-off and subsequent listing of Transcorp Power Plc, a subsidiary of Transcorp Group.

The decision to list Transcorp Power has been particularly lucrative, with the company’s market capitalization reaching $1.74 billion. Since its listing on the NGX on March 4, Transcorp Power’s share price has increased by more than 41%, reflecting strong investor confidence.

Omogiafo’s 0.23% stake in Transcorp Power, valued at over $4 million according to Billionares Africa, shows her influence and position as one of Nigeria’s wealthiest executives.

Owen Omogiafo’s career spans over two decades, during which she has gained extensive experience across various sectors, including financial services, hospitality, and energy.

Her educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Anthropology from the University of Benin and a Master’s in Human Resource Management from the London School of Economics & Political Science.

Omogiafo began her career at Accenture as an Organization and Human Performance Consultant, focusing on Change Management. She later joined the United Bank for Africa Plc as the HR Advisor to the Group Managing Director, where she honed her skills in human capital management.

Her leadership capabilities were further demonstrated during her tenure as Director of Resources at Heirs Holdings, a Pan-African investment company, where she established herself as a strategic thinker and transformative leader.

Owen Omogiafo’s influence extends beyond her corporate achievements. She serves on the boards of several notable companies, including Afriland Properties, Transcorp Power, TransAfam Power, and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company.

In addition, she is a key member of the Advisory Board of Heirs Academy and serves as the Vice President of the Lagos Business School Alumni Association.

Omogiafo’s leadership has been widely recognized, earning her a place among Africa’s top 100 women in leadership and the 100 Most Influential African Women.

These accolades highlight her contributions to the business world and her role as a trailblazer for women in leadership across the continent.

