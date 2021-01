Africa’s biggest oil-producing country is expected to get output boost from the start-up of Anyala-Madu field in 2021 following the first export cargo of Nigeria’s newest crude grade, Anyala, reported to be on its way to Northwest Europe. The above development is expected to boost Nigeria’s crude and condensate production, which led to a substantial…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login