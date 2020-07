Governor Nyesom Wike, chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national campaign council for Edo election, has taken charge in Benin, warning that nobody can rig the forthcoming election. Wike went ahead to declare that with Edo State sure to return, that the South-South was now completely PDP. Wike stated this during the flag-off of…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE