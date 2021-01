The first doses of Covid-19 vaccines procured by the government from the Serum Institute of India (SII) will arrive in South Africa on Monday, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday night. “I am pleased to announce that the flight will leave India on January 31, fly via Dubai and land at OR Tambo on…

