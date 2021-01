The COVID-19 pandemic may have dislodged several businesses, but for some small businesses, it was an opportunity to reinvent and stand on the shoulders of e-commerce, a business model that lets firms and individuals buy and sell things over the internet. Some businesses also introduced products specific to the needs of people during COVID. Despite…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login