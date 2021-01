PFAs raise holdings in equities to N800bn and the market takes notice

Nigeria’s pension fund administrators jerked up the share of their holdings in domestic equity by almost fifty per cent as the huge shift away from treasury bills, NTBs and the equities market roared in return.. According to analysts at FBN Quest, “the share of domestic equities (of PFAs) picked up from 5.4% to 6.4% over…