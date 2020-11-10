Pension contributors can now choose PFA of choice with launch of transfer window

Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders under the nation’s Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) can now choose the Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) of their choice, once every year, with the launch of long waited transfer window. With the formal launch expected Monday, November 16, 2020, according the National Pension Commission (PenCom), contributors will port to PFAs that…