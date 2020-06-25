PDP Guber Primary: Obaseki to Emerge Consensus Candidate

As the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) holds its primary election to elect a candidate that will fly the party’s flag in the September 19 governorship election, Thursday June 25, today there are indications that the governor’s main contender, Kenneth Imasuagbon has stepped down for the governor.

Of the four aspirants, Gideon Ikhine and Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, have withdrawn from the race for the governorship seat.

However, Ken Imasuagbon, the only remaining opponent of the governor has been prevailed on to step down for the governor.

Speaking on his purported withdrawal from the race, he said,” when we get to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium venue of the primary you will know if I have stepped down or not”

Unconfirmed report had it that Imasuagbon, popularly known as “Rice Man” is currently at the Edo State Government House to finally conclude formality to pull away from the race.

If he eventually steps down, Governor Godwin Obaseki will automatically emerge the party’s candidate for the governorship election to square it up with the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.