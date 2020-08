For every N100 received by the Osun State government as revenue allocation from the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), N91 was deducted to service its debt, a pointer to how the state’s fiscal crisis has moved from bad to worse. The south western state has been grappling with years of backlogs of unpaid salaries owing…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE