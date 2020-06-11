Osinbajo presents Economic Sustainability plan to Buhari

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday presented the Economic Sustainability Plan ESP to President Muhammadu Buhari

The plan has as part of its terms of Reference to Develop a clear Economic Sustainability Plan in response to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic

Others are to Propose monetary policy measures in support of the plan, provide a Fiscal/Monetary Stimulus Package, including support to private businesses (with emphasis on strategic sectors most affected by the pandemic) and vulnerable segments of the population; as well as identify fiscal measures for enhancing distributable oil and gas revenue, increasing non-oil revenues and reducing non- essential spending, towards securing sufficient resources to fund the plan;

The plan also has articulated specific measures to support the States and the Federal Capital Territory, proposed a clear-cut strategy to keep existing jobs and create opportunities for new ones; and identified measures that may require legislative support to deliver the Plan.

