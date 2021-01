Nigeria Eurobonds are almost unrecognisable from when they were being dumped by investors at a frantic pace in March 2020, but they now have a resurgent oil price to thank for the dramatic change in fortunes. The yields on Nigeria’s 2032 Eurobond have collapsed to a one-year low of 6 percent as prices rallied to…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login