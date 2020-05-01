Nigeria records highest number of Coronavirus cases with 238 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night said 238 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported, bringing the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the county to 2170.
The figure shows the highest number of new cases recorded in Nigeria.
Discharged: 351
Of the 238 new cases of Coronavirus reported; 92 in Kano, 36 in FCT, 30 in Lagos, 16 in Gombe, 10 in Bauchi, 8 in Delta, 6 in Oyo, 5 in Zamfara, 5 in Sokoto, 4 in Ondo, 4 in Nasarawa, 3 in Kwara, 3 in Edo, 3 in Ekiti, 3 in Borno, 3 in Yobe, 2 in Adamawa, 1 in Niger, 1 in Imo, 1 in Ebonyi, 1 in Rivers and 1 in Enugu, making a total of 2170 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.
Breakdown of Coronaviru cases by state as at May 1, 2020
