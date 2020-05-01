BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

LEAD STORYCoronavirus

Nigeria records highest number of Coronavirus cases with 238 new infections

by

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)  on Friday night said 238 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported, bringing  the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the county  to 2170.

The figure shows the highest number of new cases recorded in Nigeria.

Of the 238 new cases of  Coronavirus  reported; 92 in Kano,  36 in FCT,  30 in Lagos,  16 in Gombe,  10 in Bauchi,  8 in Delta,  6 in Oyo,  5 in Zamfara,  5 in Sokoto,  4 in Ondo,  4 in Nasarawa,  3 in Kwara,  3 in Edo, 3 in Ekiti, 3 in Borno,  3 in Yobe,  2 in Adamawa,  1 in Niger,  1 in Imo,  1 in Ebonyi,  1 in Rivers and 1 in Enugu, making a total of  2170 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Discharged: 351

Deaths: 68

                                                           Breakdown of Coronaviru cases by state as at May 1, 2020

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Coronavirus: Kwara records 3 new cases, begins aggressive…

Dokpesi, 7 other family members test positive for…

Covid-19: PTF to engage 3000 volunteers in Kano for testing,…

1 of 1,421