The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has said the total public debts of Nigeria is expected to hit N38.68 trillion by December 2021. The minister gave the indication in her presentation on Status of 2019 and 2020 budgets and 2021 appropriation bill to the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts….

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE