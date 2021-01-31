Nigeria 2021 budget ignores recession, includes ‘frivolous’ allocations

Provisions in the 2021 budget recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari indicate that the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, plans to spend a total of N2.159b just to furnish its head office, at a time the country is reeling under a difficult recession. The anti-drug agency has a total budgetary provision of N12.56b under…

