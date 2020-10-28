NERC to issue order on tariff suspension

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Wednesday said it would soon issue an order regarding the status of the suspended Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) plan over agitations by labour unions. But some officials in the power distribution companies (DisCos) say the suspension could be extended till the end of the year. “There are no…

