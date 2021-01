Nigerian manufacturers have listed difficulties in accessing dollars to pay for imports as their biggest challenge in a report prepared by an association that represents their interest. They Manufacturers Association of Nigeria said Thursday its members still find it “extremely difficult” to source foreign exchange for importation of raw materials and machinery. This is even…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login