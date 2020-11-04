Lekki shooting: LCC tenders footage, says camera stopped recording at 8pm

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC), operator of the Lekki Tollgate, has finally submitted the footage of the surveillance camera on the night of October 20, when soldiers allegedly opened fire on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate, in Lagos. The LCC at its first appearance before the Panel of Inquiry and Restitution set up by…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE