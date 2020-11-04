BusinessDay
Lekki shooting: LCC tenders footage, says camera stopped recording at 8pm

… as victim narrates how SARS threw him from 2-storey building

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC), operator of the Lekki Tollgate, has finally submitted the footage of the surveillance camera on the night of October 20, when soldiers allegedly opened fire on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate, in Lagos.

