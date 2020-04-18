Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Kyari died in First Cardiology Consultants Hospital – LASG

45% of new Coronavirus infections in Lagos now community transmission

Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari died at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos, the same hospital where Nigeria’s index Ebola patient died in 2014, causing 20 infections and deaths of eight people including medical workers such as Stella Adedevoh.

Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner disclosed this in a series of tweets this evening in what he described as an update following enquiries on Kyari’s death.

According to him, the first cardiology consultant hospital is “a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, #COVID19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency of @HEFAMAA_LASG of the Llagos State Ministry of Health.”

He further tweeted that as a basis for accreditation, the hospital  established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of #COVID19, under the supervision of the Lagos State #COVID19 emergency response team.

