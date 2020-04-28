IMF approves Nigeria’s $3.4b emergency loan request

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved Nigeria’s $3.4bn emergency loan request to assist the country tackle anticipated huge impact of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities close to the plan told BusinessDay on Tuesday.

Hit by crashing oil prices and lockdowns, Nigeria requested the amount, which is the total of its existing holding with the IMF, under the Rapid Financing Instrument, which offers funding without the strings of a full program.

As at April 15, 2020, up to a hundred countries had approached the IMF for similar support under its rapid financing instrument, as calls heighten on the Fund to ramp up crisis response for emerging markets and developing countries to enable them combat impact of coronavirus.

Announcing the request to IMF earlier in the month, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, had insisted that Nigeria does not intend to negotiate any formal bailout program with the IMF.

“This loan will not be tied to any conditionalities,” Ahmed had said.

Ahmed also confirmed then Government was in talks with the World Bank for some support of up to $2.5bn, and had sent a similar request to the African Development Bank for up to $1bn as well as the Islamic Development Bank.