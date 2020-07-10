Here’s what FG is doing to implement ESC recommended mass housing project
… modalities, institutions, funding in place to ensure project succeeds
Recognising that mass housing is a growth enabler in a struggling economy ravaged by COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government of Nigeria is setting out to construct mass housing, targeting 300,000 housing units that will be ready for occupation, all things being equal, in 12 months. In order to avoid pitfalls of similar initiatives in the…
Comments are closed.