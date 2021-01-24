French investment firm pumps cash into Nigeria despite pandemic

Proparco, a subsidiary of Agence Française de Dévelopment (AFD) that focuses on private sector development, has been busy with a flurry of deals in the last one year that are boosting the capital structure of firms operating in Nigeria and bringing much-needed relief to companies grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a country faced with…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login