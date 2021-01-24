BusinessDay
French investment firm pumps cash into Nigeria despite pandemic

… to focus on renewable energy in 2021

Nigeria investments
Proparco is advancing private sector investments despite the economic uncertainties of surviving in a pandemic

Proparco, a subsidiary of Agence Française de Dévelopment (AFD) that focuses on private sector development, has been busy with a flurry of deals in the last one year that are boosting the capital structure of firms operating in Nigeria and bringing much-needed relief to companies grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a country faced with…

