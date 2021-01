Foreign investors are growing increasingly frustrated with Nigeria’s handling of its currency and economy, leading them to cut investments. Several months have passed since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last declared plans for a convergence of the multiple exchange rates, and with oil prices turning the corner there is no assurance that the CBN…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login