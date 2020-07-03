Flight resumption: Airlines raise fares by 48%

Domestic airlines have raised fares by almost 50percent as local flight operations resumes on the 8th of July.

Four months ago, federal government shut down all airports across the country as a result of the cases of COVID-19.

However, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be reopened for domestic flights from July 8th 2020.

BusinessDay’s check show that a one-way ticket from Lagos to major destinations such as Abuja, Port Harcourt or Owerri increased by 48% which cost between N22,000 to N28,000 no’s cost between N33,000 to N41,000.

For instance a one way ticket from Lagos to Abuja on Arik Air, which cost N32,699, for Dana it cost N35,099 and on AirPeace it cost N40, 299.

Following the approval that flight operations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) released new procedural guidelines for air travelers and other airport users. The new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is aimed at protecting all stakeholders and preventing further spread of theCovid-19 virus.

In a statement signed by Henrietta Yakubu, general manager, corporate affairs, FAAN, it stated that “In the “New Normal”, departing passengers must comply with the following guidelines; All passengers must arrive the airport properly kitted with their face masks on.

“They must also ensure a minimum of one point five meters (1.5m) physical distancing, Aviation Medical/Port Health personnel would screen each passenger and ensure the use of face masks, those travelling with pets must get necessary clearance from Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Services, All passengers’ luggage would be disinfected before entry into the departure halls.

“Passengers are required to wash their hands as often as possible, hand sanitizer would be provided for passengers before entrance, at the waiting halls/lounges and pre boarding gates, All footwear would be disinfected or sanitized by foot mats placed at all entrances to the terminal building, amongst others.