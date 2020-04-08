FG sends revised 2020 Budget to National Assembly

The Federal Government has sent a revised copy of the 2020 budget to the National Assembly which has reviewed downwards the over N10 trillion budget already passed by legislature.

According to sources in the National Assembly the revised 2020 budget was shared at a meeting between the leadership of the National Assembly and the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari.

Details shortly…

James Kwen, Abuja