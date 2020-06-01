FG opens banks, offices for full operation, airlines to open from 21st June

The Federal government on Monday said it has relaxed restrictions on banking operations and worship places, even as it declares that airlines can open from the 21st of June,

This is part of the next phase ease of lockdown expected to last for four weeks spanning 2nd – 29th June, 2020.

Secretary to the Government of the federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus (COVID-19), Boss Mustapha stated this at the daily briefing on Monday

He disclosed that “the PTF submitted its recommendations and the PRESIDENT has approved the following for implementation over the next four weeks spanning 2nd – 29th June, 2020, subject to review

Other measures include Cautious advance into the Second Phase of the national response to COVID-19;

“Application of science and data to guide the targeting of areas of on-going high transmission of COVID-19 in the country

“Mobilization of all resources at State and Local Government levels to create public awareness on COVID-19 and improve compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions within communities.

Government said schools will however remain closed for now

