The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors and its national leadership at the weekend vowed to resist rigging in the forthcoming Edo State governorship election by the All Progressives Congress (APC). The party also called on the national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu to replicate the legacy of his predecessor, Attahiru…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE